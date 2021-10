Photo / Supplied

Police are asking for help to find a missing Hamilton girl who was last seen on Friday.

11-year-old Shana has been missing from her Melville, Hamilton home since early Friday.

Police say they have "concerns for her welfare".

Shana was last seen wearing a red-coloured top and dark-coloured pants.

Police believe she had been in the Fairfield area on Friday evening.

Anyone who might have seen Shana or may know where she could be is asked to contact police on 111.