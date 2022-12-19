Concerns are still high on crime rates

Manukau Urban Māori Authority hosted a hui at Ngā Whare Wātea Marae where they brought together marae leaders, Māori, Pasifika and ethnic wardens, police, and the Indian business community to keep South Auckland safe over the Christmas holiday period.

South Auckland leaders say crime prevention and community safety will be priorities over the Christmas break. Their stand is in response to a hui called by the Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA) to counter youth offending.

Community Patrols New Zealand Chairman Chris Lawton said, "Holidays coming up it's a high crime time, with a lot of retail theft, and a lot of social issues. Bringing people together at the right time is critical to community safety and security. And that's getting a presence out there sometimes. You can't reach that well having different groups from different cultures show leadership for their communities."

Retail crime costs New Zealand retailers $1 billion each year and has a significant personal impact on those working in the industry. This year has seen a spike in ram raid-style burglaries, as we tend to see at times with other crime types. This has affected small local retailers and larger chains. There have been over 200 ram raids across the country with many 10 to 14-year-olds involved.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha, says there are many factors why youth are doing these types of attacks, "Front and center at the moment is the issue of RAM raids. of our young people our rangatahi, 10 to 14 years old. And we can debate this all day long. But when we think about 10 to 14-year-olds while they are in this position. You know, there's a whole range of factors that lead into this, the fact they're not at school. The fact that there are high rates of truancy, the fact of the social city settings in some of their households, or conversations korero I've had with Maori Wardens around taking some of these people home, no kai in the cupboard, you know, lots of violence and some of those households the impact of drugs, all of those factors can be taken into account into account."

Working with many community leaders around South Auckland to keep everyone safe and this partnership also includes Police.

“Māori leaders have stood up and we've recently we've had meetings with Papakura marae with different members from Manurewa and Ngā Whare Wātea, all coming together to acknowledge that this is a significant problem. A lot of our Māori youth are responsible for committing a lot of the ram raids. And we've also brought together the Indian business and retail sectors to come together to show how we can work to keep them safe, as well as keep our community safe.”