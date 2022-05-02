Concerns for kiwi missing in UK

The whānau and friends of a kiwi who has gone missing in the UK are seeking information from anyone that may have details of his whereabouts.

Joseph Day, a former cameraman for Television New Zealand went missing at 9:30 pm on Saturday evening, in the Clifton area of Bristol in the UK’s Southwest.

Day’s fiancé Kelsey Mulcahy says he was last seen near the couple’s flat on Pembroke Road, wearing a cap and dark jacket, she says it is ‘extremely out of character’ for him to go anywhere without informing people.

“We always keep in touch every minute of the day.” Mulcahy wrote in a Facebook post shared by some 4000 people.

Day is described as 5’11, of athletic build, and with tattoos on both of his arms.

“Everyone who knows Joe loves him very much, he is incredibly special to me, and his family and friends. Please help and share so we can find him.” Mulcahy wrote in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Joseph Day’s whereabouts is asked to call Avon and Somerset police on +44 117 998 9112