Concerns rise over ability of online learning to reflect Māori character

Senior secondary school students have been singled out as a top priority to receive digital devices or hard packs for lessons, as they face NCEA assessments.

However, concerns have arisen around whether or not learning online will be as beneficial for the students learning in a Māori environment.

Three secondary school leaders discussed the subject; Deputy Principal at Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga, Rangimarie Mahuta; Hato Paora College tumuaki Dr Nathan Matthews; and the chief executive of Te Kura, Mike Hollings.

Dr Matthews says the government’s package will help with the basic foundation of delivering the NCEA standard but it won’t necessarily reflect the special character prepared into his students' mahi, “to reflect our Māori and catholic special character”.

“Whilst those resources will be of use to us no doubt, we’ll still need to ensure that the way in which we deliver it or package the assessment reflects what our boys are used to," he says.

“Otherwise they’ll be thrown into a situation where the context of the learning doesn’t match what we’ve conditioned them to, so to speak, over the three or four years they’ve been with us.”

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis explained earlier today that the Ministry is trying to make sure students can continue to learn and that they are trying to remove the barriers.

