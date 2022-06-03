Concerns Swarbrick's alcohol advertising reforms could harm grassroots sport

By Emily Ireland, Local Democracy Reporter

Carterton District Council has voted against backing a Private Members Bill which seeks to end the ability to appeal councils' local alcohol policies, controlling alcohol sales, trading hours, and locations.

The bill from Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, also aims to restrict alcohol industry advertising and broadcast sports sponsorship. It is this element that Carterton councillors did not support.

Because of this they could not endorse the bill.

So far, Auckland, Hamilton, Whanganui, and Christchurch councils have supported it.

Carterton councillor Dale Williams, who kicked off the discussion at last week's council meeting, said the way the bill had been presented was "casting the net a bit wide".

"I completely understand strengthening the criteria for our licencing committees and particularly removing the appeals process so councils don't get bullied by the big players, but ending alcohol sponsorship of broadcast sport, that's kind of a national issue.

"It's got consequences locally that I'm not sure I want to put my name behind because of the unintended consequences for our local clubs that rely on relationships, not just with alcohol per se but organisations locally."

Councillor Jill Greathead said the cessation of alcohol industry sponsorship of broadcast sports was not a "local issue for us particularly", but acknowledged she was "not a sports person".

An example of a locally broadcasted sport is the Heartland Rugby Championship, in which Wairarapa-Bush competes.

Tui is listed as a main sponsor of Wairarapa-Bush on its website, but the team also receives support from 29 other sponsors.

"For 10 years, we have had a very weakened Act to work under," Greathead said.

Swarbrick's Sale and Supply of Alcohol [Harm Minimisation] Amendment Bill would seek to remove the appeals process in Local Alcohol Policy adoption, end alcohol sponsorship of broadcast sport, and strengthen the criteria for District Licensing Committees to consider in licence application decisions.

"I would support anything that [helps] the issue we have with alcohol in our communities," Greathead said.

"I understand that not a lot has happened too harmful in Wairarapa, but we still know it's a crisis out there.

"I would support anything that helps with that."

Councillor Brian Deller agreed with Williams and said many clubs relied on sponsorship from alcohol and gambling industries.

Councillor Steve Cretney shared these sentiments.

"I look at the various local establishments that support the various clubs in this district," he said.

"Without that support from local bars, some of these clubs wouldn't be able to operate."

He said restricting alcohol industry sponsorship for sports "could be to the detriment of a lot of local sports clubs".

Greathead moved that the council support Swarbrick's bill, and Deputy Mayor Rebecca Vergunst seconded this.

All other councillors voted against it, and the motion failed.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air