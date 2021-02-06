Confirmed case in Hamilton, after self-isolating following release from Pullman MIQ

A new community case of Covid-19 has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health, this time in Hamilton.

"The Ministry of Health can confirm an individual who had been a guest at the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel and has been isolating at home in Hamilton since 30 January has tested positive for Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement Saturday morning.

The person, who is asymptomatic, is now being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

All recent Pullman managed isolation guests have been required to self-isolate for 5 days following completion of their 14 days in managed isolation.

The ministry said the individual, who has been isolating at home in Hamilton since leaving the Pullman on 30 January, had returned 3 negative tests prior to testing positive.



"The case reinforces the importance of the self-isolation and repeat testing strategy we have adopted around people leaving managed isolation at the Pullman.



"Based on our current assessment of the circumstances around this case, we consider the public health risk to be low and people in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed."



At a media conference at 1pm today, Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, said the ministry was not recommending cancellation of any events and that there were no known locations of interest as far as it is currently aware.

Dr McElnay said the person had stayed home and self-isolated, "We are very confident that this person complied."

The person has two close contacts at home, both have returned negative tests, she said.

COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) update – 6 February, 2021 1pm. Source: Ministry of Health NZ/ YouTube