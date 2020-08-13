Confirmed Covid-19 case at Mt Albert Grammar School

An email viewed by Te Ao Māori News has confirmed a positive case of Covid-19 at Mount Albert Grammar School.

In the email, the school principal Patrick Drumm said that the Auckland Regional Public Health Service had contacted the school to say a student had tested positive.

"There will be a great deal of concern in the school community, but there is a lower risk as the student was not symptomatic while at school and has not been at school since they became sick and got tested."

Staff and students who are considered close contacts have been notified.

The school is following the advice of the Ministry of Health and Education and will provide more information as it comes to hand.

Mount Albert Grammar is down the road from Marist Colledge, which was the source of a significant Covid-19 cluster in April this year.