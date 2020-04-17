Confirmed number of cases drop to single digits, but 2 more deaths - 4:30pm Newsbreak

- The two new deaths bring NZs' official death toll into the double digits and now stands at 11.

- The good news is that the number of confirmed cases today has dropped significantly to just 2 while the number of probable new cases stands at 6.

- This brings us to a total of 8 confirmed and probable cases today, taking the total tally to 1,409. 2 more people have been admitted to hospital, taking the total of people in hospital care to 14. 3 remain in ICU and 2 of those are in a critical condition.

-Another 46 people have recovered as of 9 am this morning, meaning a total of 816 recovered cases. 2 of the total new cases today are Māori, bringing the total to 120. 64 Pacific Islanders in total have been recorded, with 1 new case recorded today.

- Businesses anxiously await the Prime Ministers announcement this coming Monday and whether the country will be moving into Level 3 or staying on level 4. For industries like hospitality and the arts, the lockdown has been unkind for day to day business operations, while others who have continued to operate during the lockdown, the new adaptations have been a change for the better, particularly for in the way in which employees work.

- The Coronavirus pandemic has caused upheaval in the homeless population, but advocates hope it offers radical opportunities for transformation. This has been the instance at a homeless shelter in Gisborne who have ten volunteers, who first opened their doors on the 3rd of April. Manned by a team of 10 volunteers who work shifts, day and night during the lockdown, they've seen their occupants have started making better choices in their lives and might be on their way to spread their wings and find their own accommodation post lockdown.