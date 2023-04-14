Confusion among Rātana followers as two leaders announced

Battle lines are being drawn within Rātana Church over future leadership. Photo / Phillip Capper / Wikimedia Commons

By Katie Doyle

Cracks within the ranks of Te Haahi Rātana have been revealed as two factions clash over who is the rightful leader of the church.

Despite Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou being duly elected to the position last week, a breakaway Rātana group sent out a press release on Tuesday, announcing another member, Andre Mason, as the new Tumuaki following the passing of former leader, Rehimana Hareangi Meihana.

“You have petitioned for me to be your Tumuaki and I today accept the role. I look forward to the road ahead,” said Mason in the release.

When other members of Rātana disputed this claim, further inquiries uncovered a Facebook post from Rātana Komiti Marae in early April, when it was announced that Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou had been elected.

“Ko Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou te Tumuaki Te Tuawaru o te Hāhi Rātana,” said the post. Translated, the line reads “Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou, the eighth Tumuaki of Rātana.”

This has now been confirmed by Apotoro Rehitia Rūnanga member and Rātana Pā spokesperson, Te Taepa Kameta.

He said Tamou had been selected by the Rātana whānau to assume the role, as per the church constitution.

Tamou’s name was put forward during a hui whakapūmau on April 7 and the majority agreed with the choice, said Kameta.

“Now you’re obviously going to get some people who won’t agree and that’s OK because we do acknowledge the confusion caused by a small group of disaffected members who claim to have appointed their own leader in the same meeting they attended here...,” he said.

That group later left the meeting, at which point the process of appointing Tamou as Tumuaki continued, Kameta said.

Rātana is well known for its brass band and politicians often view commemorations there as the start of the political year. Photo / Robert Kitchin / Stuff

It was sad that a small group had taken the stance they had, but Kameta and Tamou were hopeful the church could move forward together in the future.

The situation had left several mōrehu (followers) confused and frustrated, with some taking to social media to try to make sense of everything.

Kameta said he fully understood the confusion and said mōrehu had heard only one side of the story so far.

“It is important to note that Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou is supported fully by the Rātana whānau, by Te Komiti Mātua o te Haahi Rātana...Tumuaki o Ngā Awhina, which is the other high position within the church...”

Several other groups within Rātana were also in support of Tamou, including all of the komiti within Rātana Pā, said Kameta.

“I wanted to point that out as the support is there for our Tumuaki and we hope that in due time we can... well those that have separated themselves from our kaupapa will find their way back.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier Stuff article on the Rātana leadership, based on the media statement from the breakaway faction, has been retracted.