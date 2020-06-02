Construction Giant to sign pledge for a smoke-free worksite

By Mare Haimona-Riki

Dempsey Wood, one of NZ's most successful civil contractors - will sign a pledge tomorrow with specialist quit smoking service Ready Steady Quit to become a smokefree workplace by 2025. 

Ready Steady Quit Operations Manager, Mihi Blair confirms that 34% of Māori and Pasifika work in "site-based" roles and with smoking rates for Māori and Pacific higher than non-Māori and non-Pacific it makes sense to provide support to a smokefree life in the workplace. 

“It’s fantastic to see a large company like Dempsey Wood leading the way by making a real commitment to the health and wellbeing of their staff and wider whānau.

“The traditional smoko-break has been a Kiwi institution in the construction industry and it takes a real commitment from the very top of organisations to support their employees to become smoke-free and foster a positive and healthy work environment,” says Blair. 

Dempsey Wood’s pledge will contribute towards the New Zealand Government’s goal of being a smokefree nation and having 5% fewer New Zealanders smoking by 2025.

The official pledge will be signed tomorrow in Penrose, Auckland. 

