Construction worker suffers head injuries on Ōrākei worksite

Emergency services were deployed to a construction site in Orakei today.

It is believed that someone sustained head and arm injuries on the Paora Street site. Te Ao Māori News obtained video footage of emergency personnel administering aid onsite.

Two fire trucks, one from Remuera, and another from Auckland city were dispatched, along with an ambulance.

Worksafe are working to access the situation at the moment.

Efforts to contact Southbase Construction, the company in charge of the site are ongoing.

Te Ao will keep you updated.