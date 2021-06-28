Contacts of Northern Territory case travelled to NZ

Health officials have been advised of two contacts who arrived in New Zealand. Both were contacts of a person who tested positive from the Newmont's Granite gold mine, northwest of Alice Springs in Australia's Northern Territory.

The two contacts are in isolation and will be tested according to the type of contact they had with the Northern Territory case. One has returned a negative test result already and the result for the other individual is expected tomorrow. They will both undertake day-five testing.

Quarantine free travel between Australia and New Zealand was paused at 10:30pm (NZT) on Friday 25 June and will remain paused until 11:59pm (NZT) on Tuesday 29 June.

The decision will be reviewed tomorrow.

No new community cases

There are no new community cases. There are 10 cases in managed isolation bringing the total number of active cases to 28.

2,597 people have been identified as potential contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington from June 19 to June 21.

Of those total contacts, 2,273 have returned a negative result. The remainder are either being followed up or are awaiting a test result and eight have been excluded from testing.



Of the 58 passengers who were on the same flight as the positive case that arrived in Wellington, 45 have had a negative test result and the remaining passengers are being followed up.

New Zealand-based flight crew from both the inbound and outbound flights of the case from Australia have tested negative.