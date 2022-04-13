Continuing success for Te Arawa Lakes behind Sir Toby Curtis stepping down

After 16 years as Te Arawa Lakes Trust’s inaugural chair, Sir Toby Curtis is stepping aside to encourage continued growth into the future.

Deputy chairman Geoff Rolleston has been appointed interim chair until the board confirms a permanent replacement.

Curtis (82) will remain on the board and work closely with Rolleston to support the transition. He says the trust has grown immensely in the past three years and the time is right to hand control to others to continue.

“Keeping our cultural values framework, Te Tūāpapa o ngā wai o Te Arawa, at its heart, the trust has continued to fulfil its lakes settlement mandate in terms of supporting the recovery and wellbeing of our lakes," he says.

“This has manifested in a range of different environmental kaupapa, including with the trust now taking on many of the contracts relating to this mahi itself.

“This has not only created a large number of new roles for whānau – at a time when job losses were experienced due to Covid-19 - but it also means we can apply an even greater mātauranga Māori approach to this critical mahi,” Curtis says.

Lots of hard mahi

As well as environmental responsibilities, the trust also advocates for wider educational, spiritual, economic, social and health outcomes for Māori.

“A great deal of hard mahi has been done in recent years to support this, particularly during Covid-19, with significant success.

“As we near the centenary of the establishment of the Te Arawa Trust Board, which worked tirelessly to negotiate our lakes settlement with the Crown – and with the trust moving into an exciting programme of development, it is the right time to hand on the rākau,” he says.

Rolleston (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāi Te Rangi) says he is humbled and proud to step up as chairman, in place of Sir Toby who has dedicated more than 50 years of service to Māori education, and his people of Te Arawa.

“Nobody will ever be able to fill the shoes of Tā Toby – nor should we ever seek to try," Rolleston says.

“We have built strong capability around the board table and across the trust, and we are well equipped to continue this mahi, which has never been more important.”

Rolleston has over 30 years’ experience in senior management and governance roles in the Māori, public and private sectors, including forestry, farming, building and tourism. He has served on the Te Arawa Lakes Trust since 2015.