Controversial Māori ward back on agenda for New Plymouth council

The New Plymouth City Council is calling for submissions on options to establish a Māori ward.

One option could see a Māori council seat created by 2022.

Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd tried to establish a Māori ward six years ago but more than 80% voted against the proposal in a referendum.

The new options are:

- not establishing a Māori ward for the 2022 election;

- holding a poll before May 21, 2021, which would be binding for the 2022 and 2025 elections;

- holding a poll together with the 2022 election which would be binding for the 2025 and 2028 elections; and

- establishing a Māori ward, noting that the decision will take effect for the next two elections.