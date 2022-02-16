Conversion therapy banned but gender normalisation surgery still an issue

Tu Chapman was born intersex (having characteristics of both male and female). Her gender was determined by medical professionals who carried out a medical procedure.

Legislation to ban other conversion practices has now come into effect but corrective surgery is still happening in Aotearoa,

Intersex Trust Aotearoa describes intersex as an umbrella term used to describe variations of sex characteristics. There are many different ways these variations in genitalia, hormones, internal anatomy or chromosomes can show up; there are up to 40 different variations.

“As a baby, corrective surgery was attempted on my genitalia because they had not fully produced, and were what we now define as ambiguous genitalia, not one or the other.

“Doctors attempted to correct that as a child, so it scarred me physically and emotionally.”

Chapman says the medical intervention caused her a life of trauma, shunned by whānau and not knowing where she fitted in.

“I was considered an abomination to whānau, I was non-existent in terms of society's eyes because I didn't fit the norm of either male or female or what western culture determined to be tika.”

She found salvation in kapa haka, affirming her place in the world. She says Te Rōpū Haka o Te Rautahi in West Auckland offered many people a place to belong.

“Te Rōpu kapa haka o Te Rautahi was a part of my life that opened my eyes to inclusivity. Ka tu ngā takatāpui ki ngā rarangi o te wahine ahakoa te aha.”

Chapman finds the passing of the ban on conversion practices bill is bittersweet. Although it is “absolutely needed,” she says the voices, experiences and needs of the intersex community are not clearly stated.

“Kei te mamae tonu ahau ahakoa kua tukuna tenei pire kia rere, heoi he maha tonu ngā mahi kei mua i a tātou’

“I’m still hurting. Although the legislation has taken flight, there is still so much that needs to be done.”

“In my older years, the impacts that followed from corrective surgery led to conversion therapy. The mamae for me is deep set i roto i taku whatumanawa.”

She's now preparing to present to the United Nations to speak from a cultural lens as to why conversion therapy and corrective surgery are harmful both physically and mentally for intersex people.