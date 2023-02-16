Convoy bringing supplies to Gisborne and Te Tai Rāwhiti

A short-term solution to ease the pressure on essential supplies in the Tai Rāwhiti region has started today with trucks carrying fuel, water and food making their way through the Waioeka Gorge.

The convoy of trucks will travel between Opotiki and Te Karaka on SH2 in a managed one-way operation led by a Downer contractor.

There will be two trips a day, one going south from Opotiki in the morning and another returning north in the afternoon, However, the road is still closed to the public for the safety of contractors, so they can continue to carry out repairs between convoys.

There are many hazards en route, in particular a section of Otoko Hill where a slip has left the road narrow and slippery.

Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Ben Green says police will provide security at both ends of the convoy to ensure it is only for trucks carrying essential supplies.

“This means we can feed our community and people can refuel their vehicles,” he said.

“We want to reiterate that SH2 north is still closed to the public, and this is for their safety and that of our contractors clearing the road.

“We appreciate your patience. The faster we can do this work, the faster the roads can be open.”

Communications restored in some parts

On Twitter Vodafone NZ chief executive Jason Paris posted a photo of a cell tower at Wainui just north of Gisborne just before 12pm saying it was now live reconnecting thousands of customers nearby.

Wainui Gisborne now live with thousands of customers reconnected. I never thought I would call a tower with power a 'thing of beauty'. Many more towers have power restored across the North Island. Still thousands of customers out, so much more work to do. Teams are working hard. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/amvn03eCNW

— Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) February 15, 2023

This follows the establishment of a short-term fix at Gisborne Airport on Wednesday afternoon, as well as a free WIFI network courtesy of the District Council. It is also understood 2 Degrees has managed to temporarily restore its services in the Te Araroa region near the East Cape.

As communications connections started to be re-established in Tūranganui a Kiwa, residents in the cutoff city were able to contact concerned whānau across the motu on Wednesday afternoon.

It also allowed the rest of the country to witness some of the worst-hit areas of the country, with footage and photos emerging of the flood-damaged region.

The village of Te Karaka, 30km northwest of Gisborne, was one of the hardest hit, with the 500 residents evacuated at 4 am on Tuesday morning to a nearby hill where they waited for more than 24 hours.

There are also reports of Tākipū Marae on the outskirts of Te Karaka being flooded.



Te Karaka under water. Photo / supplied

Infrastructure resilience more urgent than ever

Speaking to media in Gisborne today, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said as a country there was no question resilience was needed in infrastructure, and with a greater sense of urgency than ever before.

"This weather event highlighted that for me. It is going to be expensive, it is going to require some big calls by the government to actually get things that need to happen, to happen. We're talking about roading, telecommunications, electricity. We've got some big challenges ahead.

"We have to simply find a way of doing. There is just no question that we can continue the way that we have been going. We are going to keep seeing these kinds of events, and it might not even be here, it might be in other parts of the country."

Deaths in the region

Police this morning confirmed a body was found, believed to be of someone who died after getting caught in floodwater. The discovery takes the official toll of Cyclone Gabrielle to five.

Meanwhile, other media outlets have reported a body has been found in Tokomaru Bay north of Gisborne.