Smile Care Dental has been given the thumbs up to travel north and establish a koha-based service that will be for Ngāpuhi by Ngāpuhi.

After being turned around last week at the Te Hana checkpoint, the fleet of mobile dental units will arrive in Whangārei and begin dental care mid next week.

What was once a dream is now turned into reality, the founder of Smile Care, Dr Scott Waghorn says.