Cook Islanders upset prominent elder has contracted Covid-19 in NZ

Cook Islands leaders and locals are upset that their former prime minister and prominent elder in Auckland, 82-year-old Dr Joe Williams, is in hospital in New Zealand with Covid-19.

His practice is near the Americold cold store connected to New Zealand’s recent community-transmission cluster.

The owner of popular tourist attraction Captain Tamas and MP for Ngatangiia, Te Maiva Tuavera, is annoyed at the recent revelation.

“I was so angry that a doctor of his standing has contracted Covid from somebody that walked into his office. I feel sorry for Papa Joe at 82 years.

“He’s still servicing the community out of the goodness of his heart,” says Tuavera.

And among locals the feeling is the same.

“I am disappointed because one, he’s an elderly person. Two, he’s at the frontline of medical. He’s a medical practitioner still active over 80 years old,” says finance secretary Gareth Henderson.

“I’m just disappointed that one, his office or himself didn’t take the appropriate measures to protect himself.”

Mii Upu of Te Au o Tonga Vaka says, “I feel really sad for him. Hopefully, he’ll come out of it and plus dealing with people's lives every day it’s bound to be (that) he’ll get it.”

Late Thursday night (CIT) the government enforced a total air border closure from 11.59pm that night, which stopped a flight from New Zealand that was to arrive yesterday.

It is business as usual for locals and, while they support the temporary closure of the border, they are keen for tourists to return.

“I want to see tourism come back because we have to sustain an economy that will keep me in a job and everybody l know in a job at the right time, under the right conditions,” says Henderson.

“As a businessman, I would love for the border to open safely but as a member of parliament, my people come first," says Tuavera. "My answer to that was no, the flights shouldn’t come in, the borders should be closed immediately."

“From all the women of the Cook Islands, Godspeed to our Papa Tote, Dr Joe Williams,” says Cook Islands Council of Women member, Taputukura Mariri.

“Wish you all the best and for you to recover,” she says.

The temporary closure will remain until a further review by Cabinet this coming Monday (CIT).