Cook Islands authorities "very lucky" to identify NZ 'casual contact' passengers before arrival

Cook Islands health authorities identified two passengers from NZ as 'casual contacts' of the recent Auckland CBD community case before Friday's flight departed Aotearoa, according to a report in the Cook Islands News.

The two passengers, who were already onboard the flight, were allowed to travel on to the islands, however, as authorities there had still to consult with NZ authorities, the newspaper quoted Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health spokesperson Jaewynn McKay as saying.

On arrival in the Cook Islands, the two individuals and a third passenger seated near them were placed in 14 days supervised quarantine.

Casual contacts differ from close contacts in that they are regarded as a lower risk of transmitting the virus.

Cook Islands News said local authorities discovered the passengers had visited a venue that the Auckland Covid-19 community case had also visited after an email was sent to passengers requiring them to disclose their recent movements in the Auckland CBD.

Opposition politicians in the Cook Islands have expressed concern about the situation and the fact that there is currently no formal quarantine requirement for arrivals. Passengers are required to produce negative Covid-19 tests results before departure, however.

“We may have been very, very lucky this time, but we will know for sure by the end of the quarantine period. We may not be so lucky next time,” the newspaper reported Opposition Health spokesperson Sel Napa as saying. “But all this could have been avoided if we had stuck to our quarantine practice."

The Cook Islands authorities said they were advised by their NZ counterparts that the public health risk from the passengers was at the "lower end". However, it was recommended that the individuals be placed in 14 days quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The authorities also swabbed the other passengers from the flight and requested they wear face masks during their visit.

NZ officials are currently in the Cook Islands investigating a possible travel bubble.