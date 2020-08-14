Cook Islands enforce border restrictions for NZ arrivals

The Cook Islands is lifting its risk level for New Zealand from Level 1 to Level 3 in response to the many community Covid-19 cases identified in Auckland.

The government has also moved to implement Te Marae Ora Easing Borders Restrictions Matrix.

Deputy Prime Minister Mark Brown said all arriving passengers now coming into the Cooks would undertake medical clearance screening and testing in Auckland before arrival in Rarotonga.

“And on arrival in Rarotonga passengers will need to undergo supervised quarantine and medical clearance for 14 days in their homes,” Brown said. "This was a plan that we published back in May, and it consisted of border control measures in a matrix, which now ranks New Zealand at a higher risk of disease transmission.”

Testing needs to be done 72 hours before boarding flight with a negative result before a passenger may travel to the Cooks.

Contact tracing

Health Secretary Dr Josephine Aumea Herman has announced Te Marae Ora is now implementing a contact tracing process for all recent arrivals into the Cook Islands.

“This includes some 90 passengers who arrived on August 7 as well as July 31,” Herman said. “Each of these passengers will be interviewed and a test for Covid-19 will be undertaken.”

“These tests will be sent to New Zealand on Friday’s flight and we should expect the results within two to three days,” Herman said.

Every Friday (CIT) for the past seven weeks the borders have been open to returning Cook Island residents and work permit holders, who meet the requirements.

Approximately 30 people booked for tomorrow's flight have been informed of the requirements.

Local puna (health clinics) in villages will monitor those in supervised quarantine.

Pacific bubble

Discussions on quarantine-free travel arrangements between the Cook Islands and Aotearoa officials will continue, to ensure the Cook Islands can complete this work when health conditions in both countries permit.

However, the travel exchange announced earlier this week, to scrutinise flight and maritime border health requirements has been put on hold - as New Zealand officials address their domestic responsibilities.