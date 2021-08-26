Cook Islands vaccinates 96% of its adults; looking next at children

Te Marae Ora (the Cook Islands Ministry of Health) has completed its Covid-19 national vaccination programme, with 96.7 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

From an eligible population of 11,409, 11,040 Cook Islands residents are now fully vaccinated with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The number represents over 96 per cent of the eligible adult population (16 years and over).

Palmerston was the last island to receive its second dose of vaccination late last week, delivered by a Royal New Zealand Navy crew.

Health Secretary Bob Williams said it was an outstanding achievement. “Meitaki maata to the people of the Cook Islands.”

Health Minister Vainetutai Rose Toki Brown said she was really pleased with the turnout of people who have come forward to be vaccinated.

“Doing so is not only providing a shield for yourself from serious illness or death but also your family, friends, our vulnerable people and our country.”

She thanked the New Zealand government for allowing access to the Pfizer vaccine.

Cooks Prime Minister Mark Brown has said the government will now look at approving the Pfizer vaccine for use in 12-15 year olds.