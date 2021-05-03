Cooks bubble from May 17

Looking for a sunny holiday in the Pacific?

The Cook Islands bubble with New Zealand starts on May 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today after her cabinet meeting.

“The Cook Islands are in a stronger position to prevent, detect and manage any potential Covid-19 outbreak, which means a two-way travel bubble can now proceed,” she said.

Ardern said the bubble arrangement is similar to the one New Zealand has with Australia but if there were a coronavirus outbreak in the Cooks, Kiwis would have to return home immediately.

If there were an outbreak in New Zealand, the flights would be paused until no more cases were found.