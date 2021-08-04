Cool, green and petrochemical - new All Blacks jerseys

Adidas and New Zealand Rugby have unveiled two new jerseys for the All Blacks and the Black Ferns, packed with innovative features and cutting-edge design.

However, it isn’t the design that Adidas NZ manager Craig Manson is most proud of; rather, it’s how the jersey is made and the low environmental impacts it has on the environment.

“Our key inspiration for the jersey is ocean plastic and the interception of the plastic and ensuring that it is the most sustainable jersey ever produced by Adidas in rugby,” he says.

The jerseys feature Prime Blue - a high-performance recycled material, made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic, and Pasmo Chill, a knitted material that allows for temperature regulation, designed to keep players cool on the field.

The new jersey comes a week after the NZRU inked a new sponsorship deal with petrochemical giant INEOS, despite staunch criticism from environmental group Greenpeace.

The six-year partnership will kick off in the 2022 season, with INEOS branded an ‘Official Performance Partner’ of NZR.

NZR says INEOS will appear on the back of the playing shorts and on the front of the Training Jersey of the All Blacks, Black Ferns, All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, Māori All Blacks, All Blacks XV and All Blacks Under-20.

London-based INEOS, which is majority-owned by billionaire founder and chief executive Jim Ratcliffe, has holdings in oil, gas and petrochemicals.

Player responses

“We’re just really excited. To have a jersey that is specific to us, that’s had the input from the players – It means just that little bit more.”

Les Elder – Black Ferns Captain

It felt really good training in it and that was a pretty full-on training that we used it in too. So hopefully we get to run out in it sometime soon.

Aaron Smith, All Blacks halfback

"It's the sustainability of the jersey too and the work that Adidas is doing to help with the plastic and the environment ... And hopefully, it makes us run faster!"

Damian McKenzie, All Blacks fullback