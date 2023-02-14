Coromandel cut off after major slips and flooding

Cyclone Gabriel is making its way east across the North Island toward the East Cape but parts of Aotearoa are still being battered by high wind gusts and spells of rain.

Yesterday saw some parts of the country completely cut off with the excessive weather causing slips, flooding and debris blocking road access.

Coromandel resident Dr Koro Ngapo (Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Pāoa, Ngati Porou, Ngāti Pūkenga) says the Hauraki has been hit really badly and a number of marae services are working to support their communities.

“At the moment apart from the flooding we are cut off; some areas are cut off due to major slips.”

Ngapo said that part of the Thames coast that had already been cut off from the previous flooding is being cut off once again due to sizable slips.

“Examples of flooding never really seen before, it was quite scary with almost hurricane type of situation; a lot of whanau were quite scared, with roofs almost getting lifted off and some pretty extreme flooding.”

Another challenge

Ngapo says this time around most whanau were quite well prepared, with many of the Pare Hauraki agencies contacting marae and communities that are cut off, making sure they were ok.

“High tide is going to be around 2 pm, so that is going to be another challenge to see where that flooding reaches.”

Ngapo says that if whanau are concerned about their current situation, they should contact their marae and their iwi representatives for guidance.