Coromandel highways are closed, holidays are shortened, and more rain is expected

Holidays have come to an end due to intense rain and strong winds that damaged and closed roads in the Coromandel.

“What I know from a few of my other mates that they’ve left Tairua as well because there’s no point,” says Tairua holidaymaker Ryan Martin (Ngāti Porou).

Because of the deteriorating weather, some of Martin's friends and whānau who were in Tairua for the New Year's festivities have already left the township earlier than they had planned.

“There’s no tourists in town buying anything, it’s just dead,” he says.



Credit: Our Place Aotearoa New Zealand via Facebook.

The Coromandel is still under a heavy rain and wind advisory, which might last for the next few days.

Waka Kotahi has confirmed the closure of State Highway 25, east of Coromandel township, until further notice due to a slip.

The road is being cleared by contractors on site, so drivers are urged to postpone their trips.

More road closures include the State Highway 25A intersection to Tairua due to flooding, and State Highway 25 south of Whitianga between Wade Road and The 309 Road due to flooding.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall levels have been reported as much as 90mm in Whangamatā and 40mm in Whitianga.

Grim weather on Coromandel beach. Video / Tom Kazula.

There are reports that households in Kauaeranga, Whangamatā, Tapu and Hikutauia are currently without power.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has also closed the Catherdral Cove walking track from today until Sunday 8 January. This is due to the sea conditions and assessment needed on the rockface's due to the recent earthquake near Te Aroha.



Credit: Coromandel's CFM via Facebook.

The Rockin Horse festival at the Coroglen Tavern, due to happen today, has also been postponed.

People can find out the latest updates via Waka Kotahi on Twitter, Civil Defence Waikato and Thames-Coromandel District Council via Facebook.