Coromandel holidaymakers told to 'head home' as wet weather batters country

The forecasted wet weather for the next few days has well and truly arrived, especially with orange-level weather warnings for particular areas of the country.

Coromandel Peninsula is at an orange level heavy rain warning. Both MetService and the Waikato Regional Council have stated a five-day storm is likely to hit the region from today onwards.

Residents and holidaymakers in the region are warned to make plans and take action.

The council's Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler says, “While there is still some uncertainty, five more days of north-easterly wind and rain on the Coromandel is likely to have a wide impact. We urge you to consider going to a safe, secure location, or even heading home today until the storm passes."

Along with a strong wind watch, the amount of rainfall could see potential surface floods, power issues and more.

Police have urged motorists in Northland to take extra care due on the roads. According to MetService, the region is at an orange-level heavy rain warning with peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h of rain expected from now until 11pm tonight. Due to the rainfall amount, surface flooding and slips are possible.

Bay of Plenty, west of Matatā and Tasman (northwest of Motueka) are at an orange-level heavy rain warning for 30 hours, expected from 9pm tonight through 3am on January 6. 120 to 180 mm of rain is forecast to hit both regions.

The Westland ranges (south of Otira), Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Mount Taranaki and the Richmond and Bryant ranges are at a heavy rain warning level from now until Friday morning.

Strong winds that damaged tents and gazebos caused campers to cancel their summer camping trips in the Far North and on the Coromandel as a result of the unfavourable weather conditions.