Coronavirus: 11 new cases in Aotearoa from overseas

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of the Ministry of Health confirmed that there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in the country.
Overseas travelers are still the source of these new cases.
The 11 patients are being interviewed as we speak. They are in the following regions.
5 in Tamaki/Aucklad
2 in Waikato
2 in Pōneke/Wellington
1 in Canterbury
1 in Te Matau a Maui/Hawkes Bay
Dr Bloomfield also confirmed that the 150 close contact cases at Logan Park School in Dunedin has turned out to be negative.