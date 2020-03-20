Coronavirus: 11 new cases in Aotearoa from overseas

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of the Ministry of Health confirmed that there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Overseas travelers are still the source of these new cases.

The 11 patients are being interviewed as we speak. They are in the following regions.

5 in Tamaki/Aucklad

2 in Waikato

2 in Pōneke/Wellington

1 in Canterbury

1 in Te Matau a Maui/Hawkes Bay

Dr Bloomfield also confirmed that the 150 close contact cases at Logan Park School in Dunedin has turned out to be negative.