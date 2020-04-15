Coronavirus cases in NZ reach 1386, no additional deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,386 after rising 20 overnight, and there have been no additional deaths.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the new cases are made up of six confirmed cases and 14 probable cases.

In total, 728 people have recovered from COVID-19 infection, up 100 from yesterday.

There are 113 Māori people who have COVID-19 and 62 Pacific people.

Nine people have passed away from the infection and 13 people remain in hospital at North Shore, Middlemore and Dunedin regional hospitals.

Two of the patients are in critical condition, says Dr Bloomfield.

Yesterday, 2100 tests were completed and the average number of tests processed per day is 2761. In total 66,499 tests have been processed.

Dr Bloomfield announced there are now 16 significant cluster of COVID-19, one up from yesterday.

“The new cluster is in Auckland and again is connected to an aged residential facility. A reminder that a significant cluster is 10 of more cases of COVID-19,” he says.

The total number of healthcare workers infected by COVID-19 is 115, which is 8 percent of the total confirmed and probable cases.

“What I can say from that analysis is that there are only a small number, less than five, where we can confirm the cause of the infection was that the worker was infected by the patient they were caring for,” says Bloomfield.

More than half, or 56 of the healthcare works infected have been infected because of overseas travel or from having contact with another person with the infection who is a close contact of theirs.

Further information on each case can be found at the Ministry of Health website.