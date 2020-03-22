Coronavirus cases rise by 14, total now 67

The number of cases of coronavirus in New Zealand has risen by 14 overnight, bringing the total number to 67.

Director-General of the Ministry of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the locations of these cases are five in Auckland, one in Northland, one in Canterbury, two in New Plymouth, two in Waikato, one in Tauranga, one in Coromandel and one in Dunedin.

"All these cases are in self-isolation with close contact being identified, followed up, placed in self-isolation and then regularly monitored."

Dr Bloomfield says 11 of these new cases have history of international travel.

“One is a close contact of a confirmed case, and two were at the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown earlier in the month which had a range of both New Zealand and international delegates.”

Dr Bloomfield says despite the increase, New Zealand's alert level remains at level two.

He says 1200 laboratory tests were carried out yesterday, with the total number of New Zealand tests now over 6000.

Details for each of the confirmed cases will be on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is finalised. The website will continue to be updated as fuller information is received.

"It is more important now than ever that we continue with our efforts to trace and track individuals who may have been in contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases. Physical distancing is fundamental to our collective response and we ask all New Zealanders to conscientiously play their part in following the guidelines relating to social contact and the ban on large gatherings, which can be found on the Ministry’s website."