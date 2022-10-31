Corrections in 'crisis', human rights advocates say

A group which lobbies on behalf of prison inmates and those facing the courts, says the corrections system is in crisis and the department's minister is in denial.

Social Justice Aotearoa chief executive Jackie Foster says her organisation is being "contacted weekly by families of inmates with terrible stories ranging from 24-hour lock downs, to property being lost during a transfer".

“It is of great concern when the Minister of Corrections will not acknowledge that there is a staffing crisis in prisons when clearly the figures show us that to run Corrections effectively, there would need to be a minimum of 4,000 staff members," Foster says.

“Currently they only have only 3000. If that isn’t a crisis, I would like to see what Minister Kelvin Davis would call a crisis."

Foster's rebuke comes days after journalist Maiki Sherman revealed the Department of Corrections considered declaring a state of emergency at two of the country's largest prisons two months ago, which could have seen the army brought in to help with staffing shortages.

Foster says those who don't feel for prisoners being excessively locked down, need to understand the ramifications for Corrections' officer safety and prisoner rehabilitation.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis (right) pictured with Department of Corrections CEO Jeremy Lightfoot. Photo / NZME

In December 2020, a riot at Waikeria in Waikato was attributed to a 'perfect storm' of poor living conditions within the facility.

The cost of the six day stand-off was estimated at $25 million.

"[These] breaches of basic human rights can lead to greater issues exploding within prisons,” Foster said.

Corrections have acknowledged a staffing shortfall, partially attributed to Covid-19 border restrictions and increased officer illness but Minister Kelvin Davis says a new recruitment drive has resulted in 270 new staff applications.

National Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Leigh Marsh says 'at no point' had Corrections lost control of any of its facilities.

Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot ultimately declined to seek support from the Defence Force.