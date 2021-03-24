Corrections told to buck up its ideas on treatment of prisoners

Kelvin Davis is not out of the woods just yet, following his instructions to the Department of Corrections to overhaul its processes and management of women in prison, with prisoner advocacy group People Against Prisons Aotearoa letting rip at the minister.

Emillie Rākete of People Against Prisons Aotearoa says Davis is the minister responsible for a government department, which has been found to be violating international human right's law. "Mihi Basset was tortured in solitary confinement, she was tortured with pepper spray, and gassed in her cell."

The Manukau District Court recently ruled Bassett had suffered cruel and inhumane treatment at the Auckland Women's Prison.

Corrections has given an apology to Bassett over her treatment, which included being pepper-sprayed in her cell many times, having to lie on the ground to be fed, and being held unlawfully in the prison pound for months.

After Bassett's court case finished in Manukau today, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis told his department its treatment of women was unacceptable. He is demanding changes to the culture and practices at Auckland Women's Prison, and all women's prisons.

According to Emilie Rākete of People Against Prisons Aotearoa, Davis needs to be more proactive. "He sets the regulations for the Department of Corrections that allow that to happen and allow that to continue to happen. Kelvin Davis should be banning the use of pepper spray, he should be banning solitary confinement."

Public pressure

Davis, however, takes issue with some of the comments made by People Against Prisons Aotearoa: "This is an organisation that wants to basically open the doors and let prisoners free and run wild, so I disagree with a lot of things that they say. But I think we have the same objectives and the same goals."

Amnesty International has been another group that has been quite scathing in its critique of Davis and the Department of Corrections. Meg De Ronde believes it was due to public pressure that Davis made this call.

"I guess the writing was on the wall. We had two court cases, we had an inspectorate report, we had Amnesty International, we had investigative journalists, we had a range of people pointing out the fact that they were breaking domestic law and international human rights standards."

Davis believes that people aren't really looking at some of the changes being made to the Department of Corrections. "The reality is there has been a lot of changes in prisons. I've instructed Corrections to make changes - we are looking at many things to make life more bearable for prisoners."