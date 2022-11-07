Coterie, L.A.B. finalists in best NZ act of MTV's European Music Awards

They might not have a sixth album just yet but Kiwi favourites L.A.B are in the running for a prize at the MTV European Music Awards.

It'll be the second time the multi-genre fusion band has been named a finalist for the best New Zealand act, first nominated as a finalist in the same category two years ago.

Alongside them in the finals list this year is the Māori band of four brothers, Coterie, Aussie-NZ electronic music duo Shouse, multi-award winning singer Benee and Grammy award-winning multi-genre pop artist Lorde.

More notably, this year's edition of the MTV EMAs, in Dusseldorf, Germany, will be co-hosted by newly wedded couple, singer-songwriter Rita Ora and Te Whānau a Apanui film director Taika Waititi.

The four brothers of Coterie who were raised in Perth, Australia, Branford, Conrad, Tuler and Joshua Fisher, are of Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri and Ngāi Te Rangi descent. They're recognised notably for their single Cool It Down, which has reached platinum status in Aotearoa and also has a re-version in te reo Māori one before this year's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. They are also a part of NZ band Six60's Saturday's tour, with the next show in Rotorua this weekend.

Since L.A.B's inception in 2016, band members Joel Shadbolt (guitar/vocals), Brad Kora (drums), Stu Kora (keyboard, guitar, vocals), Miharo Gregory (keyboard) and Ara Adams-Tamatea (bass) have gone from strength to strength. From 2017 until last year the band released five albums, with many records broken and two albums reaching three times platinum status.

Their most popular song still remains In The Air, which is now at nine times platinum.

At home, the band is up for a number of accolades at the Aotearoa Music Awards including album of the year for L.A.B V, single of the year for Mr Reggae, best group, people's choice award and best roots band.



USA - meet L.A.B! Credit: Facebook / L.A.B.

The winners of the Aotearoa Music Awards will be announced this Thursday. Fans can vote for any of the finalists for the best NZ act at the MTV EMAs here.