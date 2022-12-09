Coterie releases first album in time for whānau summer road trips

The band of four Māori brothers from Ngāpuhi, Coterie, have released their first-ever album today.

Tyler, Josh, Brandford and Conrad Fisher have released the self-titled album Coterie, which they describe as a hearty kete of music that will fill the backdrop of your summer, “whether you’re in Aotearoa or Australia”.

“To us, this album is summer, late night drives down the coast with the crew, that first hit of summer sun on your face,” Tyler says.

Part of the album was written at Mangawhai with Six60. The remainder of the album was written at their home in Perth.

“We went home and finished the record in our home studio sharing files with Robby Desa in Sydney and Marlon Gerbes in Auckland, adding finishing touches with Raul Lopez and Hector Vega in Los Angeles.”

The band has been successful this year with their platinum-selling single Cool It Down which rose to No. 1 across New Zealand Radio, Shazam and the New Zealand Hot 20 Singles chart. They’ve also pulled in over 10 million streams and over 1.7 million YouTube views.

Coterie has also supported Six60 on the Christchurch leg of Six60 Saturdays, following shows in Wellington, Napier and Auckland, which saw scores of fans around the country connect with the quartet.

The album has been released as a part of Six60’s label, Massive Records via Sony Music New Zealand alongside their new waiata Always Beside You.