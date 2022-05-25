Could Ireland be reunited after 100 years?

By Aaron Ryan, Te Rito journalism cadet.

Iwha Finn, an Irish nationalist with a master's degree in Te Reo Māori, says this month's Northern Ireland election where the controversial IRA-linked Sinn Féin Party won a majority vote was a long time coming.

"And with that is the First Minister, a nationalist First Minister and, with Sinn Féinin the majority, it’s really an Irish unification.”

“A border poll about that, and a referendum about that, are really possible and on the cards for the first time, so it's extremely exciting."

Sinn Féinleader Michelle O'Neill was elected to the top job this month after a previous coalition government collapsed.

The odd coalition of the (mostly Catholic, pro-reunification) nationalist party with Northern Unionists (mostly Protestants, committed to staying in the UK) had managed to run the country for many years from the early 2000s after the breakthrough 1998 Good Friday agreement, which decided Northern Ireland was part of the United Kingdom and would remain so until a majority of the people both of Northern Ireland and of the Republic of Ireland wished otherwise.

Before that during the Irish "Troubles" the Óglaigh na hÉireann Irish Republican Army), an Irish republican paramilitary organisation that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland waged terror, earning a designation in the UK as a terrorist organisation and illegal organisation in the republic before later rejecting violence.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been divided for 100 years after the 1921 partition, with the northern end staying part of the UK.

Now, for the first time, the elected government in Northern Ireland is led by pro-unification Sinn Féin. And the Sinn Féin Party in the Republic of Ireland came second in the country's 2020 election though it is not part of a three-part coalition now governing.

The new Northern Ireland government has not gone ahead just yet because the Democratic Unionists Party, the northern opposition, have been hesitant in settling on a Speaker.

"The reason they're doing that is that Unionists align largely with the descendants of settlers from Scotland and England, who came to Northern Ireland in the 17th century. So they're like the colonists, "Finn says.

"The reason they're blocking that is because of the Northern Irish Protocols."

Finn recalls the tales of her tipuna.

"So my tipuna, quite a few of them, and one in particular, were extremely active in achieving Irish independence for the Republic of Ireland.”

"I think they'd be astounded. I'm in my late 30s and, when I was growing up in the 1980s, and 1990s, it was unthinkable that we would ever reunite.”

“And now that's a very real possibility. It’s amazing.”

Ireland's complete independence from the UK could become a reality in the future, she says.