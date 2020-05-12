Could playing in closed stadiums effect rugby players' ihi and wehi

With Super Rugby Aotearoa will kicking off next month, it has been confirmed that games will take place in closed stadiums.

Former Black Ferns captain and New Zealand Rugby Board member, Dr Farah Palmer says playing in closed stadiums could affecting how will players feel compared to playing with fans cheering in the crown.

“It might have a little effect on their ihi and wehi but hopefully they’ve got that inner drive to want to play," she says.

The domestic form of Super Rugby involving the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders – known as Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa – will start on Saturday 13 June, allowing players four weeks to adequately prepare with contact training.

“The players are excited to just get out there and we have thousands of supports watching, says Dr Palmer.

“It’s great that we can offer the professional side of the game to our people. They can get on Sky [Sport] and watch.”

She says 30 per cent of players in the league are Māori or Pasifika “so it’s great to have them out on the field as well”.

Matches will be played in closed stadiums until Government advises an approach to managing mass gatherings in controlled venues that will allow fans to return.

Dr Palmers says the new name, Super Rugby Aotearoa, has a special meaning.

“Because of the border controls and people are going through different phases of responding to COVID-19. We felt that we’ve got great teams in Aotearoa so why not call it Super Rugby Aotearoa because we’re involving all the New Zealand clubs in that competition.”

She says the New Zealand Rugby Board is also looking at trying to get international games and competitions going.

“We are talking to our neighbours across the Tasman to see if we can do something with them so that might involve some Super Rugby engagement deal or international games for the All Blacks and potentially for the Black Ferns who are preparing for the Rugby World Cup next year.”

NZR Medical Manager Karen Rasmussen said a set of protocols for playing professional rugby at level two had been developed and will be endorsed by the Government.

She said the protocols include daily symptom and temperature checks for players, team management and other officials involved in the competition, as well as stringent hygiene and cleaning, contact tracing practices, and asking anyone who feels unwell to stay away, self-isolate and get tested.

“A major factor will be ensuring we control who enters the team bubbles and that we have necessary measures in place to mitigate against any risk to the health of all team members, as well as the health of their families and the wider community,” said Rasmussen.

“Team members will be asked to minimise their contacts outside of the team environment and their family bubbles.”

The teams will also fly in and out on match days by charter flights, with the earlier kick-off times allowing teams time to return to their home base after the games.

The full draw is available here.