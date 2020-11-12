Council votes on reinstating Endeavour replicas

The Gisborne District Council has decided against putting back replicas of Captain James Cook's Endeavour in the Gisborne city centre.

Local mana whenua led protests against the reinstatement of the replica ships so the council consulted both iwi and the public before decided against the city centre location.

The community in Uawa / Tolaga Bay asked for one of the replicas and the council will discuss a permanent or temporary installation of the second replica with Tairāwhiti Museum or the East Coast Museum of Technolog.y

If neither museum can exhibit the model, the council will give the second model back to the community group that fundraised for its fabrication.