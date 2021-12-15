Counties Manukau DHB reaches 90% double dose; 74 new covid cases

The Ministry of Health is reporting that Covid cases have once again dropped down to 74 new community cases.

And Counties Manukau District Health Board has reported it has reached the 90% vaccinated mark.

Four more DHBs are close to 90% vaccination levels: Mid Central, 1,755 doses to go; Wairarapa, 395 to go; Nelson Marlborough, 1,905 to go; and South Canterbury, 750 to go.

Among eligible Māori, 86% have had their first dose and 76% of Māori are double vaccinated.

Of the 74 new cases, 56 were in Auckland, nine in Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes (Rotorua) and one in Canterbury reported yesterday.

In Waikato five were found in Te Kūiti and four were found in Hamilton.

In the Bay of Plenty, there are seven cases that have been linked and the other cases are being investigated for potential links.

The one in the Lakes region is still being investigated.

Death in Tauranga

A hotspot of 15 cases was reported overnight in the town of Eltham in the Taranaki and will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a person with Covid-19 has died in Tauranga.

New Zealand is now 7417 vaccines away from being 90% double vaccinated.

Welfare providers are now supporting 1971 people while they isolate at home, including 474 with Covid.

Of 61 people receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. 11 people are in North Shore, 24 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore, two in Waikato, one in Tauranga, and one in Christchurch hospitals. Four people are in ICU with two each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals.

There were 2,485 first doses, 7,877 second doses, 869 third primary doses and 9,229 booster doses administered yesterday.

To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89% are double-dosed.