A couple in their 20s has tested positive for Covid-19.

They returned to NZ from India on a repatriation flight two weeks ago. The couple have an infant child who has not been tested due to the child's age.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the couple did not have any symptoms of Covid-19 and none were uncovered during their daily health and welfare checks either.

The couple were tested as part of the day 12 swabbing process which returned the positive result.