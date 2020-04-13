Couples advised to cancel or postpone weddings during lockdown

Couples are being advised by the Department of Internal Affairs to not get married during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Jeff Montgomery, admits that cancelling or postponing wedding ceremonies is deeply disappointing, but he does not “encourage nor condone” them taking place during the lockdown.

“All New Zealanders must comply with Ministry of Health guidance about events and gatherings during the COVID-19 lockdown,” he says in a statement provided to media.

It comes after a cluster of around 80 COVID-19 cases were found associated with a wedding that took place in Bluff.

The wedding was held four days before the lockdown was imposed at a time when groups of under 100 were allowed to mix.

Role of Registrar-General

A recent article in the media implied that the Registrar-General has the power to give permission for ceremonies to go ahead or determine whether they are essential, but this is not the case.

“The Registrar-General’s role is to issue licences where the couple meet the legal requirements, to register celebrants and to register marriages and civil unions that have been legally solemnised. The Registrar-General does not approve or decline individual ceremonies, he says.

“It is up to the couple and the celebrant to use their judgement as to whether the marriage is essential and should proceed.”

Restrictions for weddings that go ahead

If a couple believes their marriage will go ahead, they are advised to only use a celebrant in their bubble or who lives very close.

“There are more than 10,000 celebrants in New Zealand so a local celebrant should be possible,” Montgomery says.

Couples would also need to follow every aspect of the Ministry of Health’s distancing and sanitising guidelines.

“Physical distancing, protective equipment and COVID-19 hygiene requirements should be used.”

The wedding must only be attended by the couple, their two witnesses and the celebrant.

Celebrants are also being advised to carefully consider any request to conduct a marriage.

“Celebrants need to be aware that this is not an essential service. They cannot justify their travel with the need to perform a marriage, even if it’s for someone who may not have long to live.”

Virtual weddings

Under the Marriage Act, a marriage cannot occur virtually and the couple, celebrant and witnesses must be physically present in the same place.

The marriage license application and return of the signed papers can be done online, Montgomery says.