Covid-19: 10,205 new cases, nine deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 10,205 new community cases of Covid ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 4pm announcement today to discuss possible traffic light changes for some regions.

The latest Covid case stats also falls on the last day that vaccine passes will be mandated for hospitality and close-proximity businesses, with some still able to use them should they wish to, as the mandate ends at 11:59pm tonight.

The ministry is also reporting nine Covid-19 related deaths. Of these, five were men and four were women. One of these deaths were in Auckland, three in Waikato, two from Lakes, two from Wellington and one from Southern. One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s, and four were over-90.

Of the new community cases today, there are 407 in Northland, 1835 in Auckland, 878 in Waikato, 571 in Bay of Plenty, 267 in Lakes, 454 in Hawke's Bay, 531 in Mid Central, 249 in Whanganui, 357 in Taranaki, 125 in Tai Rā Whiti, 92 in Wairarapa, 745 in Capital and Coast, 390 in Hutt Valley, 398 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1664 in Canterbury, 207 in South Canterbury, 958 in Southern and 76 in West Coast DHBs. Just one case is of unknown location.

Some 33 cases were also detected at the border, and the active case total is now at 92,505.

Hospitalisations are at 734 today. Of these, 28 are in Northland, 111 in Waitematā, 131 in Counties Manukau, 108 in Auckland, 75 in Waikato, 37 in Bay of Plenty, 14 in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 33 in Hawke's Bay, 21 in Taranaki, five in Whanganui, 20 in Mid Central, 21 in Hutt Valley, 16 in Capital & Coast, two in Wairarapa, 13 in Nelson-Marlborough, 49 in Canterbury, nine in South Canterbury, five in West Coast and 33 in Southern hospitals. Some 25 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 22 first doses, 65 second doses,one third primary dose, 866 booster doses, 95 paediatric first doses and 1,477 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.