Covid-19: 11 more deaths, 7-day average of new cases declines

T

The Ministry of Health has reported 5,554 new community cases and 11 Covid-related deaths today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5,777. Last Wednesday it was 6,035.

Of the deaths being reported today, seven were women and four were men. All were aged over 60.

The total of Covid-19 related deaths is now 1,359 and the total number of active cases is now 40,365. seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13

There are 368 people in hospital with seven in ICU.

The ministry of health is continuing to encourage people to vaccinate against the flu and Covid-19 as pressure on the health system increases.

The ministry's full report from today's Covid 19 stats can be found here.