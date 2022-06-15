Covid-19: 11 more deaths, seven-day average of new cases declines

The Ministry of Health has reported 5,554 new community cases and 11 Covid-related deaths today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5,777 – last Wednesday it was 6,035.

Of the deaths being reported today, seven were women and four were men. One person was from Northland, two were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from MidCentral, one from the Wellington region, two from Canterbury and two from Southern. Two were in their 60s; five were in their 70s; one in their 80s; and three were aged over 90.

The total of Covid-19 related deaths is now 1,359 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13

The health ministry also says that winter respiratory illnesses, like flu, are putting additional pressure on the health system. Flu vaccines, as well as Covid-19 vaccines, wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home if unwell, are also being encouraged by the ministry to help ease the pressure.

Of today's new cases, Auckland is reporting 1,659. Elsewhere, Northland has 138, 506 in Capital and Coast, 839 in Canterbury, 40 in West Coast and 54 in Whanganui.

The active case total is now 40,365 and the total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 1,248,298. Some 70 imported cases were also detected.

Hospitalisations are at 368 today. Counties Manukau has 28, Auckland has 62 and Waitematā 41, representing the three Auckland DHBs. In other DHBs, Lakes and West Coast have no hospitalisations. Nelson Marlborough has 10, Southern has 16, Waikato has 39 and Taranaki has seven. Only seven people with Covid are in ICU.

