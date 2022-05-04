Covid-19: 12 deaths, 8,454 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 8,454 new community cases and 24 Covid-related deaths today.

Half of today's reported deaths have happened over the last three days, while the other half includes people who have died since March 5.

Of the deaths, one person was a child under the age of 10, though the exact age is unknown. Another was between 10 and 19 years old, two were in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, nine in their 70s, five in their 80s and three over the age of 90. Seven were female and 17 were male. Nine people were from Auckland, four from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, one from Mid Central, two from the Greater Wellington region, three from Canterbury and two from Southern.

The seven day rolling average of new cases remains at similar numbers compared to last Tuesday's 7,884, with 7,746 today. The total number of recorded cases is now 957,799, with an active total number of cases at 54,210. Some 124 cases were also detected at the border.

Of today's cases, Auckland cases remain at similar numbers yesterday with 2,568. Canterbury cases are at 1,418, while Southern cases are at 900. Tai Rāwhiti is the region with the lowest recorded new numbers (79), with West Coast DHB having 85 new cases today.

There were also 57 first doses, 81 second doses, 18 third primary doses, 1,085 booster doses, 28 paediatric first doses and 285 paediatric second doses administered across the country yesterday.

Covid in Samoa

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, Samoa has recorded 618 new cases and one death, according to Samoa Observer. The death is that of a 91-year-old woman with comorbidities who was unvaccinated. This takes the death total in Samoa to 20.

Of the new cases today, 615 were identified as community cases and the remaining three were cases detected at the border.

The total of Covid cases in the country is 10,210,.

Some 14 people are in managed isolation, with none in intensive care.