Covid-19: 13 deaths, 11,634 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 11,634 new community cases of Covid-19. With this, the seven-day rolling average today is at 11,791 compared to last Thursday's seven-day rolling average of 14,515.

The ministry has also reminded people that people aged 16 and 17 years can receive a free booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, at least six months after completing their primary course from today onwards.

There were 13 Covid-19 related deaths, which includes people who have passed away over the past 10 days. The total of publicly reported deaths is now at 456 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

Three of the people who died were from Northland, one from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, two from West Coast and three from Southern regions. Three were in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, one in their 80s, and one over 90. Seven women and six men died.

Of the new community cases today, there are 549 in Northland, 2,179 in Auckland, 1,030 in Waikato, 553 in Bay of Plenty, 266 in Lakes, 480 in Hawke's Bay, 630 in Mid Central, 296 in Whanganui, 402 in Taranaki, 149 in Tai Rāwhiti, 98 in Wairarapa, 782 in Capital and Coast, 394 in Hutt Valley, 441 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,913 in Canterbury, 224 in South Canterbury, 1,157 in Southern and 89 in West Coast DHBs. Just two cases are of unknown location.

Some 51 cases were also detected at the border, and the active case total is now at 82,513.

Hospitalisations continue to fall, with 639people with Covid-19 receiving hospital-level care. Of these, 27 are in Northland, 99 in Waitematā, 116 in Counties Manukau, 99 in Auckland, 72 in Waikato, 41 in Bay of Plenty, 10 in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 19 in Hawke's Bay, seven in Taranaki, eight in Whanganui, 17 in Mid Central, 12 in Hutt Valley, 19 in Capital & Coast, three in Wairarapa, 14 in Nelson-Marlborough, 45 in Canterbury, six in South Canterbury, and 22 in Southern hospitals. Some 29 people are in intensive care units, an increase of six from yesterday.

The only DHB without hospitalisations today is West Coast.

There were also 87 first doses, 208 second doses, 15 third primary doses, 1,704 booster doses, 92 paediatric first doses and 1,270 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.