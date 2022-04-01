Covid-19: 13,475 cases; 17 deaths

Today sees a decline in case numbers, with 13,475 new community cases of Covid-19 being reported by the Ministry of Health today.

It also sees a decline in the seven-day rolling average, now at 14,171, whereas last Friday that average was 17,197.

There are 17 Covid-19 deaths also being reported, 15 of which were male and two were female. Two people were in their 50s, four people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three were over-90. Seven of these deaths were from Auckland, two from Waikato, one each in Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Canterbury and West Coast, and two from Southern. Out of respect, the ministry says they will be making no further comment.

The active case total is now under 100,000 with 99,185 active cases throughout the country.

There were also 49 border cases detected.

Of the new community cases today, there are 563 in Northland, 2392 in Auckland, 1182 in Waikato, 688 in Bay of Plenty, 355 in Lakes, 712 in Hawke's Bay, 774 in Mid Central, 332 in Whanganui, 526 in Taranaki, 172 in Tai Rā Whiti, 155 in Wairarapa, 876 in Capital and Coast, 483 in Hutt Valley, 578 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2122 in Canterbury, 267 in South Canterbury, 1243 in Southern and 56 in West Coast DHBs. Just five cases are of unknown locations.

Hospitalisations have had another drop, with 764 being reported today. Of these, 28 are in Northland, 108 in North Shore, 148 in Middlemore, 111 in Auckland, 82 in Waikato, 27 in Bay of Plenty, 17 in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 40 in Hawke's Bay, 22 in Taranaki, eight in Whanganui, 25 in Mid Central, 20 in Hutt Valley, 20 in Capital & Coast, one in Wairarapa, 15 in Nelson-Marlborough, 50 in Canterbury, eight in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 30 in Southern hospitals. Some 31 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 109 first doses, 216 second doses, 26 third primary doses, 2,235 booster doses, 152 paediatric first doses and 2,615 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.