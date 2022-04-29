Covid-19: 14 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 8,242 new community cases and 14 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the deaths, 11 are for people who have died over the past week. Three deaths occurred between April 12 and 17. Two people were from the Auckland region, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, one from the Wellington region, five from Canterbury and one from Southern. One person was in their 50s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and four were over 90. Eight of the deaths were women and the rest were men.

Of the new cases, Auckland cases are at 2,446. Waikato (483), Capital and Coast (542) and Canterbury (1,462) case numbers remain relatively the same, with Tai Rāwhiti (68) recording the lowest number of cases across all of the DHBs.

The total of people in hospital with Covid-19 is now at 480. Tai Rāwhiti now has no cases in its hospitals, while Counties Manukau is the lowest of the three Auckland DHBs, with 65. Canterbury has the same number of people in hospital as Counties Manukau. Some 15 people are in ICU.

Covid-19 in Samoa

Elsewhere in the Pacific, the Samoa Observer reported some 644 new cases in Samoa last night from the periods of 2pm, Sunday April 24 to 2pm Tuesday April 26, taking its total number of cases to 8,923.

No new deaths have been reported, meaning the country's death total remains at 16.

Some 91% of cases are in Uplou, 8.95 in Savai'i and 0.1% in Manono. Some 19 people are in managed isolation, with one person in intensive care in Moto'otua Hosptial.