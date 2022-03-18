Covid-19: 14,128 community cases, five Covid related deaths

Associate Chief Clinical Officer Dr Anthony Jordan has reported 14,128 new community cases of Covid-19, another decline in case numbers for the Omicron outbreak, in today's 1pm standup.

There are also reports of five Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 156 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to eight.

Of those who died, two were from in Auckland, one from Waikato, one from Canterbury, and the other from the Hutt Valley. One person was in their 50s, two in their 70s, and the remaining two in their 80s, two of which were women and three were men.

The active total of community cases is now at 123,701.

Auckland's cases have declined today, with 3,498 being reported in the region.

Of the other new cases today, there are 536 in Northland, 1333 in Waikato, 956 in Bay of Plenty, 416 in Lakes, 841 in Hawke's Bay, 559 in Mid Central, 205 in Whanganui, 470 in Taranaki, 232 in Tairāwhiti, 164 in Wairarapa, 906 in Capital and Coast, 549 in Hutt Valley, 416 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1937 in Canterbury, 135 in South Canterbury, 890 in Southern and 39 in West Coast DHBs. Just six are of unknown location.

Some 18 cases were also detected at the border.

There are 943 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital level-care, an increase from yesterday's reported 930 hospitalisations. Of those in hospital, 22 are in Northland, 177 in North Shore, 230 in Middlemore, 209 in Auckland, 68 in Waikato, 35 in Bay of Plenty, eight in Lakes, four in Tairāwhiti, 23 in Hawke's Bay, six in Taranaki, 13 in Mid Central, 18 in Hutt Valley, 44 in Capital & Coast, five in Wairarapa, 11 in Nelson-Marlborough, 47 in Canterbury, two in South Canterbury and 18 in Southern. Some 25 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 290 first doses, 513 second doses, 39 third primary doses, 5,335 booster doses, 370 paediatric first doses and 4,272 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.