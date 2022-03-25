Covid-19: 15,871 new cases, hospitalisations decrease again, 13 deaths

It's a lower count of both new community cases and hospitalisations, with the Ministry of Health reporting 15,871 new cases of Covid-19 today.

There are 13 Covid-19 related deaths to report as well, eight of which are men and five are women. Four of these deaths are from the Auckland region, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Waikato, one from Hawke's Bay, one from Taranaki, one from Mid Central and four in the Wellington region. One person was in their 30s, three in their 60s, five in their 70,s three in their 80s and one person in their 90s.

Of the new community cases, there are 558 in Northland, 2982 in Auckland, 1432 in Waikato, 1024 in Bay of Plenty, 420 in Lakes, 873 in Hawke's Bay, 814 in Mid Central, 330 in Whanganui, 591 in Taranaki, 224 in Tairāwhiti, 251 in Wairarapa, 1063 in Capital and Coast, 567 in Hutt Valley, 519 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2659 in Canterbury, 251 in South Canterbury, 1245 in Southern and 59 in West Coast DHBs. There are nine cases of unknown location.

Some 29 cases were also detected at the border today.

The active case total is now at 120,371.

The total of those in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped down to 899, from yesterday's reported 913. Of those, 22 are in Northland, 150 in North Shore, 209 in Middlemore, 151 in Auckland, 78 in Waikato, 43 in Bay of Plenty, 13 in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 40 in Hawke's Bay, 13 in Taranaki, one in Whanganui, 21 in Mid Central, 12 in Hutt Valley, 42 in Capital & Coast, three in Wairarapa, 13 in Nelson-Marlborough, 57 in Canterbury, three in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 21 in Southern hospitals. Some 27 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 141 first doses, 273 second doses, 18 third primary doses, 2,996 booster doses, 176 paediatric first doses and 4,024 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.