Covid-19: 15,918 cases, 14 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 15,918 new community cases of Covid-19 and, 14 Covid-19 related deaths today.

The deaths reported today include people who died over the past six days but were only known to the ministry. The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and the coronavirus being discovered only after they have died.

The death total is now at 317, with a seven-day rolling average of reported deaths of 15.

Of the deaths, four were from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, one from the Lakes DHB, and one each in Wellington, Nelson-Marlborough, Canterbury, South Canterbury and Southern regions. Five of these were people in their 70s, six in their 80s and three in their 90s, with only one of them female and the rest male.

There are now 104,769 active cases in the country, along with 48 cases detected at the border.

Of the new cases, there are 634 in Northland, 2691 in Auckland, 1508 in Waikato, 987 in Bay of Plenty, 438 in Lakes, 892 in Hawke's Bay, 851 in Mid Central, 399 in Whanganui, 649 in Taranaki, 183 in Tairāwhiti, 152 in Wairarapa, 1054 in Capital and Coast, 599 in Hutt Valley, 605 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2535 in Canterbury, 293 in South Canterbury, 1386 in Southern and 55 in West Coast DHBs. Just seven cases are of unknown locations.

The total of those in hospital with Covid-19 is now down to 817. Of those, 30 are in Northland, 129 in North Shore, 170 in Middlemore, 139 in Auckland, 82 in Waikato, 25 in Bay of Plenty, 13 in Lakes, two in Tairāwhiti, 30 in Hawke's Bay, 17 in Taranaki, nine in Whanganui, 21 in Mid Central, 17 in Hutt Valley, 30 in Capital & Coast, one in Wairarapa, 15 in Nelson-Marlborough, 57 in Canterbury, three in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 26 in Southern hospitals. Some 24 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 94 first doses, 206 second doses, 25 third primary doses, 2,329 booster doses, 112 paediatric first doses and 2,873 paediatric second doses administered across the country yesterday.