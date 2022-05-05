Covid-19: 20 deaths, Samoa reaches 100% first dose in eligible population

The Ministry of Health has reported 8,609 new community cases and 20 Covid-related deaths.

Of today's reported deaths, 18 people died over the last five days with another two people who have died since April 24. One person was under 10; one in their 50s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s and four were aged over 90. Three people were from Auckland; one from Waikato; five from Bay of Plenty; two from Hawke’s Bay; one from the greater Wellington region; one from Nelson-Malborough, five from Canterbury and two from Southern. 12 people were female and the rest were male.

Of today's cases, Auckland reported 2,796 new cases. Tai Rāwhiti recorded the lowest new number of cases across all DHBs with 68 today, while West Coast (76) and Wairarapa (88) follow close by. Some seven cases are of unknown location.

There are now 386 hospitalisations, the first time under 400 for some time. There are 148 people across the three Auckland DHBs -Waitematā, Counties Manukau and Auckland hospitals. Whanganui and West Coast have one person in hospital, while Canterbury has 68 cases. Some 14 people are in intensive care units.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases remains at similar numbers compared to last Thursday's 7,705 with 7,684 today. The total number of recorded cases is now 966,447, with an active total number of cases at 53,775. Some 97 cases were also detected at the border.

Covid in Samoa

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, according to the Samoa Observer, Samoa has reached an impressive milestone: a 100% Covid-19 first dose vaccination rate in its eligible population aged 12-17 years and 18 years and above. About 92.7% of the 18 years and above age group are double dosed, while 87.2% of the 12-17 years age group are also double dosed.

Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa commended the efforts of the Samoan people to get vaccinated and also the Ministry of Health for its leadership to get its vaccination rates high.

The country will also be looking to open its international borders between August and September this year, with the high vaccination rates influencing the decision. State of emergency orders underwent major changes on Monday, which includes schools reopening and business hours being extended but the country will remain at level two until May 17.